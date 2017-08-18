EXCLUSIVE: Actor Billy Howle has joined Chris Pine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Florence Pugh in David Mackenzie’s (Hell Or High Water) upcoming Netflix film Outlaw King. The Looming Tower scribe Bash Doran drafted the screenplay, which tells the story of Robert The Bruce (Pine), the king who led his country to freedom from the oppressive rule of England in Scotland.

Howle will play Prince of Wales who goes head to head with Robert The Bruce to secure the Scottish throne.

Gillian Berrie of Sigma Films is producing with Anonymous Content’s Richard Brown and Steve Golin.

Howle recently co-starred along with Saoirse Ronan in the film adaptation On Chesil Beach, which will screen at the Toronto Film Festival next month. He also appeared in Dunkirk and The Sense of an Ending. Howle is repped by Curtis Brown Group in the UK and CAA.