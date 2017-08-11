Veteran PR exec David Lust is launching his own agency.

David Lust Public Relations is described as a boutique full-service public relations agency. Current clients include Alex Meneses, Nicholas Gonzalez, Jason Silva, Julie Anne Robinson, swimwear designer Timothy Snell, Miriam Morales (Orange is the New Black), and up-and-coming rock band Neptune Blue.

Lust, a 25-year vet of the talent representation business, started his career with Dale Olsen and worked at Wolf-Kasteler and ID PR before teaming with Susan Patricola to form Patricola/Lust Public Relations. Lust later transitioned to Rogers & Cowan where he served as a VP for two years. His clients have included Neve Campbell, Amber Tamblyn, Amber Heard, Jean Claude Van Damme, Jnneifer Beals, Sean Astin as well as Allison Janney, Richard Schiff and Patricia Heaton in 2000 when they all won Emmy Awards.