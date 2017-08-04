EXCLUSIVE: It’s been a busy summer for Danny Strong as the Empire co-creator has his feature directorial debut Rebel In The Rye coming out on September 15 and now he’s sold a new project to FOX with writer David Elliot.

Entitled Infamy and written by Elliot, the script commitment for the hourlong legal drama is the first sale of Danny Strong Productions since the Emmy winner founded his company with ex-Imagine exec Stacy Greenberg earlier this year. Strong inked an overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television last summer.

With the topical intent you’d expect from the TV writer of HBO’s Game Change and Recount and of course Empire, the female led new show focuses on a law firm that specializes in tackling wrongful conviction cases and exonerating the innocent. Strong, Greenberg and Elliot will executive produce, with the latter handling writing Infamy. Elliot’s past feature credits include the gritty Mark Wahlberg and Andre Benjamin starring Four Brothers and 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra.

Of course, FOX will see more from Strong soon with blockbuster Empire that he created with Lee Daniels back for its 18-episode fourth season on September 27.

Strong is repped by CAA, The Gotham Group and attorney Alan Wertheimer at Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein PC.. Elliot is also reppred by CAA and attorney Jeff Frankel at McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP