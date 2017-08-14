EXCLUSIVE: The Originals actor Danielle Campbell and Nathan Kress, who starred on all six season of Nickelodeon’s iCarly, topline the digital scripted show Alive In Denver, for Fullscreen. Described as a post non-apocalyptic comedy, the series was created and written by Michael Levin (The Grinder, Trial & Error).

Fullscreen

It centers around a group of friends who get together the night before the apocalypse and reveal their deepest secrets to each other…only the the world doesn’t end.

Lifeboat Production produced the eight episodes, which Matthew Kazman directed.

Campbell, who was most recently cast in the comedy film You Can Choose Your Family from director Miranda Bailey, is repped by Cunningham Escott Slevin & Doherty and Primary Wave Entertainment.

Kress, repped by APA and Semler Entertainment, currently voices characters on Disney XD animated series, Star Wars Rebels and the upcoming Nickelodeon series, Pinky Malinky.