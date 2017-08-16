After months of speculating on whether or not Daniel Craig will suit up as 007 for the next James Bond film, the actor made it official Tuesday night on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Colbert danced around the subject saying that it has been reported that he would come back as the iconic spy. Craig, who felt that if he should speak the truth, he would speak it to Colbert, simply said “Yes.” No additional details were given, but this will be his final Bond film.

TONIGHT: Daniel Craig makes an announcement that will leave you shaken, not stirred. #JamesBond #LSSC pic.twitter.com/gaSgVs3LkN — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 16, 2017

The untitled Bond 25 movie has been slotted for a November 8, 2019 release date, with a traditional earlier release in the UK and rest of the world. As Deadline has previously reported, the three frontrunners to direct the next Bond movie are Yann Demange, Denis Villeneuve and David Mackenzie.

Craig can be seen next in Steven Soderbergh’s heist movie Logan Lucky alongside Channing Tatum and Adam Driver.