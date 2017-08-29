“My friends, there are devils out there,” warns Seth Davenport (Killian Scott). “Our banks and government have all conspired to rip off the very people who grow our food and keep our nation strong.”

USA Network has released the first trailer for its period drama series Damnation from writer-poet-critic Tony Tost (Longmire), Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones) and Daniel Rappaport, and James Mangold (Logan, Walk the Line).

Written by Tost, Damnation is described as an epic saga of the secret history of the 1930’s American heartland, chronicling the mythic conflict and bloody struggle between big money and the downtrodden, God and greed, charlatans and prophets. It centers on Seth Davenport (Killian Scott), a man masquerading as a small town Iowa preacher in the hopes of starting a full-blown insurrection against the status quo. Focused on his mission, he is unaware that an industrialist tycoon has hired a professional strikebreaker named Creeley Turner (Logan Marshall-Green) to stop the uprising by any means necessary. But unbeknownst to those around them, these two men already share a secret bloody past. Cast also includes Sarah Jones, Christopher Heyerdahl, Nola Augustson, Joel McNichol, Chasten Harmon and Joe Adler.

The series is slated to premiere in October. Netflix, who co-produces with Universal Cable Productions, will have first-run rights to the series outside of the U.S.

Check out the trailer above.