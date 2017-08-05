Cynthia Nixon Urged To Run For New York Governor: Report

Add former Sex And The City star Cynthia Nixon to the list of entertainment celebrities that may transition to politics. The Wall Street Journal reported today that Nixon has been “approached” by liberal supporters who want her to challenge Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the state Democratic primary next year. New York elects a governor in 2018.

Nixon has been active in politics, particularly on behalf of LGBTQ issues. She injected a note of political fervor during her acceptance speech at this year’s Tony Awards (she won for best featured actress in Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes), but did not call out a particular politician. She has, however, taken on President Donald Trump in past public statements.

She has yet to respond to the reports on a potential candidacy.

Nixon joins Kid Rock, Caitlyn Jenner and Anthony Sabato Jr. as celebrities who have either indicated they will run for office or are mulling it.