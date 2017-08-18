“There is only one hero who never stays silent. Who fights against injustice wherever he finds it. And the world needs him now, more than ever.” But Larry, apparently, is not your guy, who unlike Batman, is not exactly ready to spring into action.

HBO has released the first trailer for the long-awaited Season 9 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which includes a callback to past episodes such as Ricky Gervais’ Mr. Simmington, Season 7 finale’s “Respect Wood” and Al Abbas Original Best Chicken.

Along with creator and star Larry David, Curb favorites Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman and JB Smoove, will return for the new season. David executive produces the series with Jeff Garlin and Jeff Schaffer.

After a six-year absence, Curb Your Enthusiasm returns to HBO October 1.

Check out the trailer above.