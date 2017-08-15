EXCLUSIVE: A digital pilot adaptation of the viral supernatural romance stories Cupid’s Match is being developed by Tongal and Wattpad for CW Seed, the companies announced today, putting out a call for filmmakers to pitch how they would bring the viral tale to series.

Tongal, the Santa Monica-based global network of 120,000 professional creatives and a proprietary development platform, develops content strategies and produces video. Wattpad is a Toronto-based global multiplatform entertainment company using social technology to enable the creation and distribution of content across a variety of formats. CW Seed is the CW’s digital channel.

Cupid’s Match became one of Wattpad’s most viral stories in 2017, garnering more than 28 million reads and seeing engagement on social channels worldwide. Written by Lauren Palphreyman, the supernatural romance centers on a high school student who, after being contacted by a mysterious matchmaking service, learns that her perfect match happens to be Cupid himself.

Starting today, creators are invited to submit pitches for a series teaser video “that encapsulates what Cupid’s Match could look like as a CW Seed show, teeing up all of the romance and adventure, the twists and the turns and, of course, the cast of captivating characters.”

Two finalists will receive funding to produce a proof-of-concept in the form of a series teaser/trailer, and one grand prize winner will be selected by Tongal, CW Seed and Wattpad to create a pilot episode with the potential to go on to develop the entire series.