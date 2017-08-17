A&E Network has ordered Cultureshock, an eight-hour original pop culture-focused docuseries, from Morgan Spurlock and his Warrior Poets and Time Inc.’s Entertainment Weekly, for premiere in 2018.

Cultureshock looks at the untold stories behind watershed moments in pop culture according to producers. Each episode will be helmed by a noted director, including Spurlock (Morgan Spurlock Inside Man), W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America) and Brent Hodge (I Am Chris Farley).

Bell looks at Chris Rock and how he changed the face of comedy with his seminal 1996 comedy special Bring the Pain.

Hodge helms a profile of the cult classic series, Freaks and Geeks, which was cancelled after one season. Created by Paul Feig and executive produced by Judd Apatow, the series launched the careers of James Franco, Seth Rogan, Jason Segel, among others.

And, Spurlock directs a look at the rise of the raw and salacious real-life television theater of tabloid talk shows like The Jerry Springer Show and Geraldo, which laid the groundwork for today’s reality television shows.

The project comes amid strong ratings for the network. July marked five consecutive months of ratings growth for A&E, and 2017 is on pace to mark the first year of ratings growth since 2013, the network said.

Cultureshock is produced by Warrior Poets in association with Entertainment Weekly. Morgan Spurlock, Jeremy Chilnick and Matthew Galkin are Executive Producers for Warrior Poets. Jess Cagle, Henry Glodblatt, J.J. Miller and Ian Orefice are Executive Producers for Entertainment Weekly. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Abramson are Executive Producers for A&E.