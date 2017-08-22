More than 90 members of the Casting Society of America have signed an open letter decrying the LA City Attorney’s “misguided” prosecution of the operators of five local casting workshops – and 18 casting directors – accused of charging actors for auditions in violation of the state’s Talent Scam Prevention Act of 2009. If convicted of the misdemeanor, each could face up to a year in jail and a $10,000 fine.

The City Attorney brought the charges in February, and in March, Bradley Sachs, owner of the Actor’s Alley casting workshop, pleaded no contest to one count of charging actors for an audition or employment opportunity, a violation of the California Labor Code. Sachs was placed on 36 months probation and had to pay for the cost of the investigation – which included an actor working undercover.

Saying in their letter that the Los Angeles City Attorney’s efforts in the case are “misguided,” and that his office “does not understand the workshop or actor training industry,” the signers insisted that “These casting professionals are honest, hard-working people, who do not deserve to be treated as criminals.”

They also claim that a fair and speedy trial of their accused colleagues “has seemingly been stalled through unfair delays by the City Attorney.”

Here’s their letter in full, signed by 90 members of the CSA.