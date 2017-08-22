More than 90 members of the Casting Society of America have signed an open letter decrying the LA City Attorney’s “misguided” prosecution of the operators of five local casting workshops – and 18 casting directors – accused of charging actors for auditions in violation of the state’s Talent Scam Prevention Act of 2009. If convicted of the misdemeanor, each could face up to a year in jail and a $10,000 fine.
The City Attorney brought the charges in February, and in March, Bradley Sachs, owner of the Actor’s Alley casting workshop, pleaded no contest to one count of charging actors for an audition or employment opportunity, a violation of the California Labor Code. Sachs was placed on 36 months probation and had to pay for the cost of the investigation – which included an actor working undercover.
Saying in their letter that the Los Angeles City Attorney’s efforts in the case are “misguided,” and that his office “does not understand the workshop or actor training industry,” the signers insisted that “These casting professionals are honest, hard-working people, who do not deserve to be treated as criminals.”
They also claim that a fair and speedy trial of their accused colleagues “has seemingly been stalled through unfair delays by the City Attorney.”
Here’s their letter in full, signed by 90 members of the CSA.
An Open Letter Regarding Casting Workshops
August 21, 2017
You may be aware of the ongoing criminal cases brought against Casting Directors and Associates by the Los Angeles City Attorney. The following is the response of the Casting Community.
Casting Directors and Associates have always been and will continue to be advocates and champions for actors. An actor’s success is our success.
Casting professionals have first-hand knowledge as to what it takes for an actor to be successful at auditions. Many Casting Directors and Associates choose to work with actors outside of the office, teaching the skills unique to the audition process. Some offer private coaching, some teach ongoing acting classes, and some conduct workshops and seminars to bridge the gap between learning acting technique and the real-world tools needed to succeed.
The educational purpose of workshops has been clearly delineated to actors and casting professionals for years. Workshops are not an audition or employment opportunity. As teachers and advisors, Casting Directors and Associates provide a wide range of valuable expertise that is not available through traditional academic training.
The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office does not understand the workshop or actor training industry as evidenced by their actions over the last six months. While we would normally support any endeavor to protect actors, it has become clear after learning more about the cases brought against respected and honorable casting professionals that the City Attorney’s attempt at protecting actors is misguided.
We believe that our casting colleagues are innocent and deserve the opportunity to a fair and speedy trial, which has seemingly been stalled through unfair delays by the City Attorney. These casting professionals are honest, hard-working people, who do not deserve to be treated as criminals. It is the actor’s right to freely choose how to get professional advice from those who work in the field. Distorting that educational interaction into a crime is wrong.
As members of the casting community and the entertainment industry, we stand in support and solidarity with our friends and colleagues. We hope for a swift end to their trials and to the restoration of their good names.
