Arrow actor Michael Rowe is switching gears from superhero fare to character-driven indie grit with the upcoming feature Crown And Anchor. Rowe not only stars in the film, but also co-wrote the film with Matt Wells and his brother Andrew, who directed. Rowe also serves as a producer alongside Wells.

Made on a $300,000 budget and dubbed a “punk rock drama,”,the film’s trailer impresses with its production quality and indie flair. The film follows police officer James Downey (Rowe) who is forced to return home for his mother’s funeral. While there, he finds his estranged cousin Danny Power (Wells) trying to keep the family petty crime tradition alive. Danny is way over his head as he struggles with the cycle of addiction and violence he was born into. As he watches his cousin unravel, James’ childhood traumas come back to haunt him as he attempts to save what is left of the family he once desperately tried to escape.

The film, which is set for a festival run, also stars Natalie Brown (The Strain), Robert Joy (CSI: NY, Land Of The Dead, The Hills Have Eyes) and Stephen McHattie (A History Of Violence, Orphan Black, Seinfeld). Vince Buda also produces. The creative team has deep roots in punk culture and features music by bands including Gorilla Biscuits, Youth of Today, Project X, Side by Side and others.

Rowe, who recurs on Arrow as the anti-hero Deadshot, is repped by Performers Management and Kelsey Work, and both brothers are also with Link Entertainment. Wells is repped Grand Wave Entertainment and Innovative Artists.