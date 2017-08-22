Oxygen Media has set Sunday, October 1, 7 PM ET/PT for the premiere of Criminal Confessions true crime reality series from executive producer Dick Wolf and Warner Bros. Shed Media.

Criminal Confessions delves into the psychological showdown that takes place inside actual police interrogation rooms and dissects what it takes to yield a confession. In each hourlong episode, police officers and detectives walk viewers through their strategy, as interviews with the suspects’ and victims’ friends and family shed light on the details of the case. You can watch a trailer below.

The series is part of Oxygen Media’s rebrand into a crime-themed cable network in which Wolf plays a key role.

“Criminal Confessions joins Cold Justice as our second series from Dick Wolf, offering armchair detectives at home the thrilling opportunity to watch as both a case, and a confession, come to a head,” said Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President, Original Programming and Development, Oxygen Media. “The series celebrates the skill and talent of the amazing detectives who are passionately committed to finding the truth and justice.”

“We are giving viewers an inside look into the investigation of criminals, with an emphasis on the psychological component of confessions,” adds Wolf. “Crime buffs will see a side of police work that has never been examined before.”

“Dick Wolf is a prolific producer of the crime genre,” said Mike Darnell, President of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television. “With his vast experience, he brings viewers on a gripping new journey through the criminal investigation process. This new project is one of my favorites and builds on Wolf’s iconic repertoire.”

Criminal Confessions is produced by Wolf Reality and Shed Media with Dick Wolf, Tom Thayer, Pam Healey, John Hesling and Adam Kassen serving as executive producers.