The Creative Arts Emmys are just around the corner and Television Academy and Executive Producer Bob Bain has announced the first group of presenters. The lineup of presenters include Tom Hanks, Angela Bassett, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and stars from The Goldbergs, Saturday Night Live, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Orange Is the New Black.

The annual ceremony, which will be held the two consecutive nights of September 9 and 10, honors outstanding artistic and technical achievement in a variety of categories of television program genres. The first group of presenters and represent the ever-evolving diverse television landscape.

On September 9, Derek Hough (World of Dance and Dancing with the Stars), Julianne Hough (Grease:Live!), Lisa Kudrow (Who Do You Think You Are?), Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), and Neil deGrasse Tyson (StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson) are slated to present while Hank Azaria (Brockmire, Ray Donovan), Angela Bassett (Master of None, Black Panther), Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Are You There Democracy? It’s Me, The Internet), Tom Hanks (Saturday Night Live), Jane Lynch (Dropping the Soap, Hollywood Game Night), Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), and Niecy Nash (Claws) will present on September 10.

The 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. FXX will broadcast the awards on Saturday, September 16 at 8:00 PM ET/PT.