The cast for the Hulu pilot Crash and Burn from Aaron Zelman (Damages) has been set. The coming-of-age dramatic thriller will star Alex Fitzalan (Slender Man), Sebastian Chacon (Mr. Robot, Gotham), Alex Wolff (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Camila Perez (Gotham, The Path).

Based on the bestselling book by Michael Hassan, the story follows three troubled suburban boys through an averted school shooting in the mid-1990s. Crash and Burn explores the complex world of teen boys and the men they’ll ultimately become.

Fitzalan will play Steve Newman, a good-looking and charming local hero for his role in averting a shooting at his high school. Since then, his father has pressured him to write a book about the experience, thinking it will help his son get into a good college. This forces him to confront his past with two boys who allegedly were involved in the shooting.

Chacon is set to play JR Lopez, who might or might not have played a part in the events of that fateful day. Wolff will portray Gabriel, who once was good friends with Steve and JR but was a neglected member of the group. When he learns of Steve’s book, he decides to take action and force his version of the truth into the light. Perez will play Roxanne Lopez, JR’s older sister who becomes a touchstone in all the boys’ lives. But these relationships, fueled by dark impulses in all four characters, combine to create an explosive situation.

The project from Sony Pictures TV has been in development for more than a year at the streaming service. It is exec produced by creator-writer Zelman, Michael Dinner, Alan Gasmer & Peter Jaysen and Katie Dimento.

