As it gets set to return for a third season in 2018, Crackle’s stop-motion animated original SuperMansion will premiere a Halloween special on Oct. 5. The announcement came during the Sony AVOD platform’s day hosting members of the TCA on the lot during summer press tour.

In SuperMansion: Drag Me to Halloween, the show’s Millennial-aged “League of Freedom” and more seasoned crime-fighter Titanium Rex (voiced by Bryan Cranston, also an exec producer of the show) experience Halloween, Titanium’s least favorite night of the year. Guest voices in the special will include Lake Bell and Phil LaMarr, who join series regulars Keegan-Michael Key, Jillian Bell, Tucker Gilmore, Zeb Wells and Heidi Gardner.

SuperMansion: Drag Me to Halloween is written by Tom Sheppard and Wells, and directed by Nick Simotas.

Crackle has released 24 episodes of SuperMansion, which earned Emmy nominations last year for Season 2 voice work by Key and Chris Pine.

The show was created by Matthew Senreich (Robot Chicken) and Wells, who also serve as executive producers under their production company Stoopid Buddy Stoodios alongside Seth Green, John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner. Cranston and James Degus also serve as executive producers under their production banner Moon Shot Entertainment.