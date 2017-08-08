Universal has announced Friday June 28, 2019 as the release date for Cowboy Ninja Viking, the feature adaptation of A.J. Lieberman and artist Riley Rossmo’s Image graphic novel. Pratt has been attached to star in this for a while and he’ll be producing alongside Mark Gordon, Michael De Luca and Guymon Casady.

Pratt plays a guy who is a new kind of assassin who manifests the toughest skills of three different personas: Cowboy, Ninja and Viking. No director has been announced yet.

News of this project broke before Jurassic World opened and made $1.67 billion. Pratt stars in this summer’s second highest-grossing movie, Disney/Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 which has made $388.3M stateside and $861.4M worldwide.

The only other movie slated for June 28, 2019 is Paramount’s Transformers 7.