Universal has announced Friday June 28, 2019 as the release date for Cowboy Ninja Viking, the feature adaptation of A.J. Lieberman and artist Riley Rossmo’s Image graphic novel. Pratt has been attached to star in this for a while and he’ll be producing alongside Mark Gordon, Michael De Luca and Guymon Casady.
Pratt plays a guy who is a new kind of assassin who manifests the toughest skills of three different personas: Cowboy, Ninja and Viking. No director has been announced yet.
News of this project broke before Jurassic World opened and made $1.67 billion. Pratt stars in this summer’s second highest-grossing movie, Disney/Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 which has made $388.3M stateside and $861.4M worldwide.
The only other movie slated for June 28, 2019 is Paramount’s Transformers 7.
Just goes to show how unfair Hollywood is. Guymon Casady’s younger brother Diamond has never produced anything in his life… yet lo and behold, first time out of the gate he’s gifted a Chris Pratt movie. Nepotism FTW. Such BS.
I suspect this will not be 2019’s highest grossing movie.
Should be a great role for him, one year after Jurassic 2 takes a “chomp” out of Summer 2018.
About time this finally got going. Feels like I’ve been waiting forever for them to announce its status. If they can get a solid director for this than I can easily see this being a big hit.