As bad bad weather continued to batter Texas last night, the Big 4 nets that ran originals saw a ratings uptick in primetime for all of their big Monday shows.

With Corinne Olympios sitting down with host Chris Harrison to discuss what exactly occurred with fellow contestant DeMario Jackson on set in Mexico and the subsequent much covered fallout, Bachelor In Paradise (1.6/6) matched it best key demo ratings of the ABC show’s fourth season. Up 23% over last week’s airing that was interrupted by a speech from Donald Trump, among adults 18-49, last night’s fast affiliates are currently even with the final numbers for the Season 4 premiere of August 14. In fact, if last night’s show sees an adjustment of a tenth like that S4 debut did, we could see a new season high in today’s later numbers.

Viewershipwise, last night’s BiP was certainly the best the show has done this cycle with 5.39 million sets of eyeballs watching. That’s up 1.1 million over the series’ split-run airing on August 21. Overall, with a new and 14% rising To Tell The Truth (0.8/3) at 10PM, ABC was the top rated network of the night with a 1.4/5 and the top rated show in Bachelor In Paradise.

However, not far behind with a 1.3/5, NBC was the most watched net of Monday with 5.44 million viewers – a lot of them watching the most viewed show of the night in American Ninja Warrior (1.5/6). That would be 6.44 million of them to be almost Nielsen exact to hit a Season 9 high for the completion series. That’s an 18% jump over last week’s split-run and a 15% rise in the key demo.

Like Bachelor In Paradise, ANW is currently matching an 18-49 season high. Starting with the June 19 San Antonio qualifiers, ANW has hit a 1.5 rating several times this season. Of course, also like BiP, we could see an adjustment with ANW’s final numbers later today. That would of course make the Comcast-owned net happy as the 50% uptick in the demo over last week for newbie Midnight, Texas (0.9/4). With 3.5 million viewers, that’s the best the drama has done since its July 24 debut in both the demo and total audience.

In these last days of summer, FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance (0.8/3) saw some movement too with a rise of a tenth over last week. The CW’s Hooten & the Lady (0.2/1) was even with its August 21 show

CBS was all encores last night.

And in case you are wondering why the ratings seem a little late today, it is one of those rare occasions when it is not my fault. In a planned delay, Nielsen took more time this morning “to allow for additional quality checks and validations due to the 2017-2018 National Model Year updates,” as a note that went out to clients explained.