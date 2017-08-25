Mouna Traoré (Murdoch Mysteries) and Ellen Wong (GLOW) are set to recur opposite Max Irons in Condor, AT&T Audience Network’s 10-episode straight-to-series drama produced by MGM Television and Skydance TV.

Inspired by Sydney Pollack’s 1975 political thriller Three Days of the Condor, and written by Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg, Condor follows Joe Turner (Irons), a young CIA analyst whose idealism is tested when he stumbles onto a terrible but brilliant plan that threatens the lives of millions. William Hurt, Bob Balaban and Mira Sorvino also star.

Traoré will play Iris Lorimer, the wife of a CIA officer. Wong is Sarah Tan, one of Joe’s best friends and work confidante.

Traoré stars on hit Canadian series Murdoch Mysteries and can next be seen in features Acquainted opposite Giacomo Gianniotti, and the adaptation of Nalo Hopkinson’s novel Brown Girl in the Ring. She’s repped by Don Buchwald and Associates, The Characters Talent Agency, and Thruline Entertainment.

Wong most recently played Jenny Chey (aka Fortune Cookie) on Netflix’s GLOW, which was just renewed for a second season. She’s repped by Innovative Artists, Premier Artists, and Thruline Entertainment.