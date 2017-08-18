“Hey, Barack,” says the current president to the former. “Don’t hang up.” And so begins the secret phone conversations between Donald Trump and Barack Obama – the not-exactly-Smithsonian-worthy recordings under the exclusive domain of TBS’s Conan.

The very funny faux-convos, which host Conan O’Brien unveiled last night, begin and end with Obama’s having twitter-trumped Trump by scoring the most retweets ever for his post-Charlottesville sharing of a Nelson Mandela quote.

“Mandela, right, right,” says the Trump-a-like. “Anyway, you know any other juicy Mandela quotes you could throw my way? Hook a brother up!”

Obama’s “You’re the worst” precedes the first phone slam.

Next comes Trump’s idea to take a picture with Obama as a sign of racial unity, on a Trump golf course, of course. “I”ll get you a caddy uniform.”

Obama: “Jesus.” Hang up.

Obama himself initiates the next call, with an invitation. “I now have the most liked tweet of all time,” he says, by way of introduction. “Most liked. All time. That’s ALL time, Donny!”

“Right I heard you the first time. What’s the invitation?”

Says Obama, “Oh, the invitation, that’s right. I wanted to invite you…”

Trump: “Yeeesss?”

Obama: “to…”

Well, just watch the video above for the rest.