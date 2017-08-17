“Ladies and gentlemen, due to all the division and hatred in this country right now, I’ve decided to leave America for the relative peace, quiet and sanity of the Middle East,” Conan O’Brien announced on his TBS late-night show.

“That’s right, I’m going to Israel.”

Conan‘s latest road trip is scheduled for Tuesday, September 19, which, the host noted, might coincide with Secretary of Everything Jared Kushner’s trip there “to broker a Middle East solution.”

Because O’Brien says he has more experience with foreign relations than does Kushner, he offered to “work with the guy.”

No details were released except that he will visit Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, among other locations.

It’s O’Brien’s seventh international trip with his TBS show in two years.

Most recently he traveled to Mexico City, where he shot an episode of his show with the help of an all-Mexican staff, crew, guests Vicente Fox and Diego Luna and an all-Mexican studio audience.

O’Brien made headlines as the first American late-night host to shoot in Cuba in more than 50 years and later the first ever to host a show from South Korea – and, momentarily, North Korea.