Less than a year after Hearst and Verizon bought Complex Networks, the online publisher that caters to young viewers has its first deal to show its shortform programming on a linear TV network: Fuse.

Complex’s videos will run in a weekly 90-minute block on Fuse. They’ll include material from more than 20 weekly digital shows including Hot Ones and Sneaker Shopping. The content also will run on Fuse’s on-demand and authenticated platforms as well as its digital networks.

Afterward, Complex will run the episodes across its digital platforms.

Fuse

In addition, Fuse will create for Complex shortform videos related to Fuse’s series including The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow, the upcoming Trivial Takedown and what the companies vaguely describe as “digital original productions in the music culture space.”

Both companies’ sales teams will market the packages jointly to advertisers. They didn’t disclose other financial terms.

“This alliance is an organic extension of our brand and, with Fuse, we have identified a truly like-minded partner interested in offering both the audience and the advertising community the untraditional and unexpected,” Complex Networks CEO Rich Antoniello says.

Fuse Media CEO Michael Schwimmer says they “can deliver unparalleled value to viewers, advertisers and distributors through our innovative collaboration.”

Both companies target 18- to 34-year-olds.

Complex Networks has output deals with distributors including Verizon’s go90.