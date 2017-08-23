EXCLUSIVE: Actor and comedian Joel McHale has signed with UTA and Anonymous Content for representation. Previously with WME, McHale is perhaps best known for starring as Jeff Winger for six seasons on the NBC/Yahoo comedy Community and spent twelve seasons as the host of E!’s satirical series The Soup. Most recently, he toplined CBS’s short-lived sitcom The Great Indoors.

McHale will next be seen in the Netflix biopic A Futile & Stupid Gesture, portraying former Community co-star Chevy Chase, and in Sam Levins’ upcoming thriller Assassination Nation.

Other credits include A Merry Friggin’ Christmas, where he played Robin Williams’ son, the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced supernatural thriller Deliver Us From Evil, Warner Bros’ rom-com Blended, and Seth MacFarlane’s blockbuster comedy Ted.