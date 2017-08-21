Comedy Dynamics has added six more titles to its growing slate. The production company has acquired award-winning comedies The Mix, The Shickles and Waiting on Mary as well as a trio of comedy specials: Ophira Eisenberg’s Inside Joke, Bryan Callen’s Never Grow Up and Laffghanistan: Comedy Down Range by Graham Elwood.

The Mix from Chris Mollica and Greg Townsend is a dark comedy that follows Sal (Mollica), the owner of a homegrown cookie company. With his business riding a financial plateau and his loyal girlfriend Christine (Cyrina Fiallo) pushing for career and relationship growth, Sal and his business manager Tim (Chad Jamian) place their hopes in the hands of the enigmatic Joshua Vandersteem (Brian Silliman). As expected the deal goes bad, and Sal is forced to take desperate action.

Writer-producer-director Donna Trousdale brings us The Shickles, which stars Zach Alden, Suziey Block and Michael Lerner. The story explores the life and loves of an eccentric Jewish family following the death of their dearly beloved grandparents, Elroy and Nanna Shickles.

Director Corey Horton’s comedy Waiting on Mary tells the story of a struggling actor who, in denial of his recent divorce, retreats into the persona of a colonial scout and explores his new futuristic landscape.

As for the comedy specials, Eisenberg — who doesn’t like kids and never wanted to have them — tells us her Inside Joke as she blends storytelling and stand-up comedy to talk about her unexpected pregnancy at an “advanced maternal age.” She gets real about her impending parenthood, her radical identity shift from cocktailer to egg counter and finds the upside to “ruining your life.”

Callen’s stand-up special Never Grow Up has the comedian wrestling with what it means to be a man when traditional masculinity has lost its relevance. His role as a successful father, son and husband all depends on his ability to redefine what the word “man” means in the new millennium, and that’s where the funny happens. Meanwhile, Elwood gives his own brand of funny with Laffghanistan: Comedy Down Range. This comedy special follows Elwood’s harrowing, psychedelic journey through war zones to entertain the troops in Afghanistan.

Comedy Dynamics, a Nacelle company, bills itself as one of the largest independent comedy production and distribution companies. Initially known as a stand-up comedy production company,it is expanding beyond the funny and diversifying their projects. This round of acquisitions adds to the previously announced titles on their slate which include Sundance alum Tanuj Chopra’s dramedy Chee And T and his female-driven stoner comedy Grass. Comedy Dynamics also acquired the podcasting documentary Ear Buds directed by the aforementioned Elwood.