Comedy Central has put in development aka Kill The Orange Face Bear, toplined by Girls’ alum Alex Karpovsky. rom , with Girls’ alum Alex Karpovsky attached to star.

, written by Blue Mountain State co-creator Chris Romanoo and to be directed by Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates helmer Jake Szymanski, centers on a man whose girlfriend is eaten alive by a bear in front of him. He sets out to do the only thing one would to get revenge; kill that bear.

Romano, who also will showrun, executive produces with Karpovsky, Szymanski as well as Underground’s Trevor Engelson and Steve Fisher (Snowfall, Heathers).

Romano co-created, wrote, executive produced and starred in cult football comedy Blue Mountain State, which ran for three seasons on Spike and is currently available on Netflix. When the series ended, producers launched a successful Kickstarter campaign for a Blue Mountain State movie, Blue Mountain State: Thadland, which was released in 2016. As an actor, Romano most recently played Romanski in sports mockumentary Tour de Pharmacy. He’s repped by Underground and Verve.

Karpovsky, best known for his role as Ray on HBO’s Girls, is repped by Underground and WME. Scymanski is repped by Mosaic and UTA.