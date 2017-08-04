On the heels of its most-watched July among adults 18-49 and 18-34, CNBC Primetime has announced its fall lineup which includes new series The Job Interview, returning hits The Profit, which premieres its fifth season on November 21, Adventure Capitalists (October 10) and Secret Lives of the Super Rich (September 28), and renewals of Billion Dollar Buyer, The Deed, The Deed: Chicago and American Greed for premiere in 2018, along with two projects in development.

Ten-episode unscripted series The Job Interview brings viewers inside the room as real employers conduct real interviews with real candidates. It’s set to debut Wednesday, October 25 at 10 PM.

The network has greenlit new seasons of Billion Dollar Buyer with billionaire hospitality mogul Tilman Fertitta as well as second seasons for the real estate investment franchise The Deed with Sidney Torres and The Deed: Chicago with Sean Conlon, two self-made real estate entrepreneurs who help struggling home flippers. Both shows will premiere in 2018. Season 12 of CNBC’s true crime series American Greed will also premiere in 2018.

In addition, CNBC revealed two new projects in the development pipeline: Empires of New York (working title) and Buy Your Own Business (working title).

Below are details of CNBC’s new fall series The Job Interview and new projects in development:

The Job Interview

New series “The Job Interview” takes an inside look at the world where the words you say, the clothes you wear, and even the expression on your face can mean the difference between success and failure. Each half-hour episode of this observational series brings viewers into the room as a real employer conducts real interviews with real candidates – only one of whom will land an offer. “The Job Interview” is produced by ITV Entertainment based on an ITV Studios Format, to be distributed by ITV Studios Global Entertainment Limited with David Eilenberg, David George, Shawn Witt and Arthur Borman serving as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Luke Bauer are the executive producers for CNBC. Premieres Wednesday, October 25 at 10 PM ET/PT.

New Projects in Development:

Empires of New York (working title)

Produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman as executive producers.

“Empires of New York” (working title) is a docu-drama series that interweaves the stories of New York City’s most powerful icons over the course of the 1980s – revealing how their actions reshaped the city, defined the decade, and forever changed the culture of America as a whole.

Buy Your Own Business (working title)

Produced by Brian Graden Media with Brian Graden and Dave Mace serving as executive producers.

Self-made, successful entrepreneur Dennis Mulgannon helps people escape the rat race and buy the existing small business of their dreams.