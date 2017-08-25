Sophie Nélisse, Eoin Macken and Game Of ThronesIndira Varma have been added to the cast of Close, the action thriller that stars Noomi Rapace. Vicky Jewson co-wrote and is directing the pic, which kicked off principal photography today and will shoot in the UK and Morocco.

Loosely based on the experiences of Jacqui Davis, one of the world’s leading female bodyguards, the pic centers on Sam (Rapace) a close protection officer used to battlefield conditions who is hired to protect Zoe (Nélisse), a rebellious heiress to a billion-dollar company. When a violent kidnapping attempt forces them to go on the run, the women form an unlikely bond, and with the help of Sam’s ex-partner Conall (Macken) work together to clear their names and uncover their enemies. Varma plays Zoe’s stepmother.

Rupert Whitaker co-wrote the script with Jewson and Jason Newmark and is producing. Braden Aftergood, Sarah Radclyffe, Janette Day and Dennis Davidson are executive producers. Davis is a consultant on the film. WestEnd Films is selling worldwide.

Nélisse, whose credits include the Oscar-nominated Monsieur Lazhar and The Book Thief, is repped by CAA. Macken, who stars on NBC’s The Night Shift and whose film credits include Resident Evil: The Final Chapter and The Forest opposite Natalie Dormer, is repped by ICM Partners, Magnolia Entertainment, Wolf-Kasteler, Beaumont Communications and Troika in the UK.

Varma, who played Ellaria Sand on HBO’s Game Of Thrones, is next up in the Showtime/Sky miniseries Patrick Melrose starring Benedict Cumberbatch. She’s with Gersh, Sanders Armstrong Caserta and Dalzell and Beresford in the UK.