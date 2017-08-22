The American Society of Cinematographers’ 2018 ASC Awards are set for February 17 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland, the organization said today. Nominations in feature film TV and Spotlight categories will be announced January 10.

The ASC has opened submissions in the TV categories Episode of a Television Series – Commercial; Episode of a Television Series – Non-Commercial; and Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for TV. The deadline to enter is November 1 (see the full timeline below).

Last year, The Weinstein Company’s Lion and DP Greig Fraser took home the marquee Theatrical Feature prize, while’ HBO’s Game Of Thrones and The Night Of took the top TV awards.

Here’s the ASC’s awards timeline:

August 21 (week of)

Call for Television Entries

September 6

Student Awards: Nominations Announced

October 2 (week of)

Announce Honorees: Lifetime Achievement Award, Career Achievement in Television Award, International Award, Presidents Award

October 14

Student Awards: Winners announced

November 1 (noon PT)

Deadline for TV Entries

Early December

Announce Board of Governors Award Recipient

December 8

Spotlight Award: Submissions Due (members only)

December 11 (week of)

Theatrical Nomination Ballots Mailed

December 31

Awards year ends (Theatrical & Spotlight categories)

January 5

Nomination Polls Close (Theatrical category)

January 10

All Nominations Announced (Feature, Spotlight & TV Categories)

Final Ballots Mailed/Emailed (Theatrical)

February 10

ASC Open House, 11 AM-3 PM PT

February 12

Final polls close (Theatrical)

February 17

32nd Annual ASC Awards; Winners Announced