The American Society of Cinematographers’ 2018 ASC Awards are set for February 17 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland, the organization said today. Nominations in feature film TV and Spotlight categories will be announced January 10.
The ASC has opened submissions in the TV categories Episode of a Television Series – Commercial; Episode of a Television Series – Non-Commercial; and Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for TV. The deadline to enter is November 1 (see the full timeline below).
Last year, The Weinstein Company’s Lion and DP Greig Fraser took home the marquee Theatrical Feature prize, while’ HBO’s Game Of Thrones and The Night Of took the top TV awards.
Here’s the ASC’s awards timeline:
August 21 (week of)
Call for Television Entries
September 6
Student Awards: Nominations Announced
October 2 (week of)
Announce Honorees: Lifetime Achievement Award, Career Achievement in Television Award, International Award, Presidents Award
October 14
Student Awards: Winners announced
November 1 (noon PT)
Deadline for TV Entries
Early December
Announce Board of Governors Award Recipient
December 8
Spotlight Award: Submissions Due (members only)
December 11 (week of)
Theatrical Nomination Ballots Mailed
December 31
Awards year ends (Theatrical & Spotlight categories)
January 5
Nomination Polls Close (Theatrical category)
January 10
All Nominations Announced (Feature, Spotlight & TV Categories)
Final Ballots Mailed/Emailed (Theatrical)
February 10
ASC Open House, 11 AM-3 PM PT
February 12
Final polls close (Theatrical)
February 17
32nd Annual ASC Awards; Winners Announced
