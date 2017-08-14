Grace and Frankie, meet Sandy and Norman. Netflix is finalizing a deal for a 10-episode series order to The Kominsky Method, a single-camera comedy from Chuck Lorre starring Oscar winners Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin.

Photo by Art Streiber

Written by Lorre, The Kominsky Method centers on Sandy Kominsky (Douglas), an actor who years ago had a brief fling with success and is now a revered Hollywood acting coach. Arkin plays his long-suffering agent and friend, Norman.

Warner Bros. TV produces with studio-based Chuck Lorre Prods. Lorre executive produces the series with Douglas, who boarded the project in the spring while it was still in development at the studio.

This is the second Netflix series for sitcom king Lorre. It joins the upcoming Disjointed, which also sold to the streaming network with an Oscar-winning talent actor attached to star, Kathy Bates. At CBS, Lorre has the biggest comedy series on teleision, The Big Bang Theory, its upcoming single-camera spinoff Young Sheldon as well as the returning Mom.

At Netflix, The Kominsky Method is a male buddy counterpart of sorts to the popular single-camera comedy Grace and Frankie, also toplined by veteran A-list actors, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, and also from the co-creator of a No. 1 broadcast comedy, Friends‘ Marta Kauffman.

Because it doesn’t cater to advertisers who focus primarily on younger demographics, the subscription-based Netflix targets viewers of all ages. That explains the Internet network’s pickup of popular but old-skewing drama series Longmire as well as its three comedy series toplined by stars in their late sixties, seventies or early eighties: Grace and Frankie, Disjointed and The Kominsky Method.

This marks Douglas’ first major TV series role since his breakout starring turn on the 1972 The Streets Of San Francisco. Arkin co-starred on A&E’s 100 Centre Street.

Lorre and Douglas are repped by UTA. Arkin is with ICM Partners.