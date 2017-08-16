Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie and his producing partner Heather McQuarrie have signed a first-look deal with Gaumont (Narcos). Under the pact, Christopher McQuarrie will write, direct and produce multiple scripted drama projects for the independent studio. The duo’s first project under the deal is STL (working title) a TV drama series adaptation of Gaumont’s César-nominated feature film, 36 Quai des Orfèvres (36th Precinct), with Ben Ripley (Source Code, Flatliners) set to pen the adaptation and executive produce.

36 Quai des Orfèvres is about the gritty criminal underworld, and the ruthless competition between the cops at the Criminal Investigations Division. Chris McQuarrie is set to direct, with both Chris and Heather executive producing.

The 2004 movie, directed by Olivier Marchal, starred Daniel Auteuil and Gérard Depardieu. You can watch a trailer with English subtitles under the post.

“Chris is an industry icon – he is a master storyteller, world class director, and hugely talented producer, and he and Heather are a pivotal partnership for Gaumont as we increase our investment into new productions for the global market,” said Gene Stein, Gaumont’s President of Television.

The Usual Suspects writer Chris McQuarrie penned and directed Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and is currently directing and producing the latest installment of Mission: Impossible, which he also wrote. He will also direct the upcoming Netflix feature film The Chameleon, and produce the project with Heather McQuarrie, Terence Winter and Rachel Winter.

“Heather and I are excited to finally have a home for our particular ambitions in television,” added Chris McQuarrie. “Gene Stein and the folks at Gaumont are the partners we’ve been looking for and we look forward to collaborating with them.”

Gaumont is currently in pre-production on season four of the Netflix series Narcos.