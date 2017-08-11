Harry Potter actor Christian Coulson is set to star in the indie romance comedy Bite Me, along with Naomi McDougall Jones, (Imagine I’m Beautiful), Naomi Grossman (American Horror Story), and Annie Golden (Orange is the New Black). Meredith Edwards is directing the film, the first title from Blue Firefly Films and Twin Dragons Productions, from a script by Jones. It follows 29-year-old Sarah, who is part of a (real-life) fringe subculture of people who identify as vampires and believe they need to drink blood to stay healthy. She meets 38-year-old James, an Englishman and IRS agent who is assigned to audit Sarah’s vampire “church.” The two form an unlikely spark of attraction but because of the pressures of their so-different worlds, the two are forced to confront whether they have the courage necessary to commit. Mahira Kakkar, Harold Surratt, and newcomers Antino Crowley-Kamenwati and Mia Romero co-star. Sarah Wharton, Jack Lechner, and Joanne Zippel are producing the pic, which will shoot in NYC this month.

Susan Schacter

Actor Kevin William Paul has been tapped to play the younger version of Joe Manganiello’s Bobby Stano in the Raymond De Felitta-helmed indie drama Stano. Written by Robert Bruzio, the film follows a man who returns to the Bronx after serving 17 years in prison for a violent mistake he made as a kid that ultimately robbed him of a professional baseball career and the love of his life. Manganiello is producing alongside Nick Manganiello, Bill Chartoff, Lynn Hendee, and Eric Fischer. The pic marks the first feature for Paul, who is a senior at Carnegie-Mellon University. He’s repped by Gartner/Green.