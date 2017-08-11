Ahead of its midseason Season 5 return on September 12 at 10 PM, USA Network has renewed its hit unscripted series Chrisley Knows Best for a sixth season and greenlighted eight-episode after show According To Chrisley, which will premiere at 10:30 PM immediately following the midseason premiere. In addition, USA has ordered 18 more episodes for Season 5, bringing the season’s total to 26, culminating in a two-part Christmas special.

Chrisley Knows Best drew the series’ highest ratings to date during the first half of Season 5, averaging 3.2 million total viewers each week (Live+7 P2+), according to Nielsen. When the show returns for the back half of Season 5 next month, Chase celebrates his 21st birthday, Nanny Faye pulls an epic prank on Todd, Savannah hosts a fashion show, and the family comes together as Julie awaits word on an all-too-familiar health diagnosis. You can check out a preview clip below.

Patriarch Todd Chrisley will host new half-hour after show According to Chrisley, in which he’ll interact with an audience and offer advice on topics such as marriage, parenting, sex and relationships. Additionally, every episode will feature a member of the Chrisley family, as well as a celebrity guest. Confirmed guests include Ali Landry, Chris Jericho, Nicole Sullivan, Erika Girardi, Metta World Peace, Jason George, Christina Milian, Heather and Terry Dubrow and Carmen Electra.

Chrisley Knows Best is produced by Maverick TV and All3Media America, with Adam Greener, Simon Knight, Jim Sayer, Greg Lipstone and Todd Chrisley serving as executive producers. Annie Kate Pons serves as supervising producer.