Former CBS head of alternative programming Chris Castallo has been tapped by Verizon as Head of Development for go90. He will report to Ivana Kirkbride, go90’s Chief Content Officer.

Earlier this year, go90 introduced four networks targeting different demographics, go90 XO, go90 Zone, go90 Saga and go90 Session, and Castallo, who has both unscripted and scripted background, is tasked with developing and acquiring programming for each network.

Castallo recently left CBS after a ten-year tenure, most recently as EVP Alternative Programming and head of the network’s’ alternative department. He oversaw CBS’ current slate of Survivor, The Amazing Race, Big Brother and Undercover Boss as well as the Big Brother edition for CBS All Access. He shepherded several new projects that went to series, The Briefcase, Hunted, Candy Crush and the upcoming Ambulance. Castello also oversaw CBS’ The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey limited docu series.

Castallo joined CBS 2007 from NBC, where he was SVP Drama Development, overseeing development and production of such series as Heroes, Studio 60 andKidnapped. Previously, he was SVP at Tollin/Robbins Prods, where he was involved in the development and production of Smallville, One Tree Hill and What I Like About You.

Verizon and AwesomenessTV earlier this year scrapped plans for their announced premium content service, which was to be run by another top-level network executive, ABC’s Samie Falvey. Instead, the companies’ content development and production was to focus on Go90.