Joshua Jackson is moving to Broadway with Children Of A Lesser God, the first Main Stem revival of the Tony Award-winning Mark Medoff play since its 1980 premiere. Jackson, co-star and fellow newcomer Lauren Ridloff and director Kenny Leon will follow the production they originally mounted at the Berkshire Theater Group’s Fitzpatrick Main Stage this summer.

The play will begin performances at Studio 54 on March 22, 2018, with opening night set for April 11. Hal Luftig originally announced a plan to revive the play on Broadway in 2014.

“At its essence, this is a poignant and profound love story,” Leon said. “Ever since these characters, Sarah Norman and James Leeds, first entered the public consciousness, we’ve been fascinated by their relationship to each other and the world around them. I think our appreciation for what Mark created with this play has only deepened with time.”

Jackson currently stars on Showtime’s The Affair, while Ridloff is next up on the big screen in Todd Haynes’ Wonderstruck. They play the iconic leads originated on Broadway by Tony winners John Rubinstein and Phyllis Frelich. William Hurt and Marlee Matlin starred in the 1986 film version that won Matlin the Oscar.