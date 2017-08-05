This past May, NBC tabled a renewal decision on freshman drama Chicago Justice until after the upfronts. But, with fellow first-year drama Timeless getting un-canceled as NBC reversed its decision, the network ultimately opted not to pick up Chicago Justice for a second season.

“It was a hard scheduling week – Timeless went off the schedule because we couldn’t find a good place for it and then we brought that back,” NBC Chairman Robert Greenblatt told Deadline during TCA. “It just became somewhat of a real estate issue and just looking at how many of these Chicago shows we can sustain, we thought they are all good but it seemed like Justice was the most conventional, it was the closest to a Law & Order show, so we thought maybe this is the one we should sacrifice. But it wasn’t because the show wasn’t good, it was really because a lot of other factors.”

At the summer 2016 TCA, the Chicago franchise executive producer Dick Wolf revealed plans for a new New York crime drama set in the world of the FBI. The project, which was to be introduced as a planted spinoff of Wolf’s New York crime drama, Law & Order: SVU, was put on temporary hold, in part because of the headlines the FBI was making at the time over the Hillary Clinton email investigation and the alleged Russian hack.

NBC

“Things are changing within the FBI — I would say that that spinoff has taken a back seat and the Menendez Brothers has been accelerated, so we are more focused on that,” NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke told Deadline in January, adding that she and Wolf were expected to revisit the FBI drama idea in about five months.

There was still an idea to introduce an FBI agent character on SVU this past spring but the network ultimately did not go through with it.

“We didn’t need it,” Greenblatt said. “I said to Dick, ‘We may not have room for all the Chicagos, do you really want to try and find room for another spinoff?’ We just decided that it didn’t make sense.”

In the months since, the FBI has continued to make headlines, and its director James Comey, who had been a source in the research for the potential NBC series, was fired by President Donald Trump in May.

But the FBI drama may be getting back on the front burner. “We just started reviving these conversations with Dick,” Greenblatt said. “He wants to get another show on the air.”