Three people have died as a result of today’s violent clashes in Charlottesville, including one killed in what appeared to be an intentional car crash, with Viriginia Governor Terry McAuliffe making the clear, anti-white-nationalist message that President Donald Trump did not.

“I have a message to the white supremacists and the nazis who came into Charlottesville today,” McAuliffe said at a televised 6 pm press conference. “Go home. You are not wanted in this great commonwealth. You pretend that you are patriots, but you are anything but patriots.”

“You came here today to hurt people. There is no place for you here, there is no place for you in America.”

“So please, go home and never come back,” he said. “Take your hatred and take your bigotry, there is no place.”

Three people have died from the events today, including one victim of what police believe to be an intentional car crash, and two people who died in a helicopter crash near Charlottesville. Virginia State Police confirmed the two helicopter deaths in Albemarle County; it was unclear how the incident was connected to today’s violence.

At the same press conference, Charlottesville mayor Michael Signer said the bigotry was brought to his city by “outsiders” who “belong on the trash heap of history.”

Charlottesville police chief Al Thomas confirmed that three people died in the violence today, noting that none of the injuries were attributable to engagement with law enforcement. Nine pedestrians were injured in the car crash, with injuries ranging from life-threatening to minor.

A 32-year-old female pedestrian was killed in the crash; Thomas declined to identify the victim pending family notification.

A male suspect has been arrested in the death, and Thomas said the incident is being treated as a criminal homicide.