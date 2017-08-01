Charlie Gillespie has been cast in Cigarette (fka Speed Kills), the upcoming biopic starring John Travolta as Don Aronow, the speedboat racing champion and multimillionaire who created the Cigarette and other famous speedboats. John Luessenhop is directing from a script he co-wrote with David Aaron Cohen. Aronow lived a double life, which landed him in trouble with the law and drug lords. Gillespie will play Ben Aronow, Don’s teenage son who desperately tries to reconnect with his father. Kathryn Winnick, Jennifer Esposito, Jordi Molla, James Remar, Amaury Nolasco, Tom Sizemore, and Kellan Lutz co-star. Hannibal Classics’ Richard Rionda Del Castro is producing the project with Oscar Generale and Luillo Ruiz of The Pimienta Film Company. Travolta will executive produce along with Anson Downes, Linda Favila, Rene Besson, Walter Josten (Blue Rider Pictures) and Hannibal’s Patricia Eberle, Cam Cannon, Lindsey Roth, Farouk Hadef, Jamal Sannan, and Grace Collins. Gillespie, whose credits include Canadian series Degrassi and The Outlaw League, is repped by Primary Wave Entertainment and Vanderwerff Talent in Toronto.

REX/Shutterstock

Chad Michael Collins has boarded the indie film Home Invaders, directed by John Murlowski. It follows a single mother who puts her career on hold to raise her best friend’s daughter. She restores an old house in the mountains in order to host a new bed and breakfast, only to find one of the guests has a deadly agenda. Collins will star as Drew, a small-town contractor who helps her renovate her house as a B&B endeavor. Murlowski also is producing the pic from a script by Patricia Walczak. Collins, who will appears in the action-horror indie Howlers from director Josh Ridgway, is repped by JDS.