Summer is expected to take a three-week nap before New Line/Warner Bros’ It wakes up moviegoers in time for fall with a potential $60 million opening on September 8. In the meantime, on deck for this weekend is Lionsgate’s R-rated action comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard with Ryan Reynolds sans Deadpool get-up and Samuel L. Jackson, who play enemies as a bodyguard and a hitman, respectively, and who are forced to be with each other over 24 hours. The movie, directed by Patrick Hughes, grossed $1.65M at 2,600 venues last night from shows starting at 7 PM. It is one of only two new wide entries this weekend including Fingerprint Releasing/FilmNation/Bleecker Street’s Steven Soderbergh all-star indie heist film Logan Lucky, which earned $525K in previews last night before it goes wide today at 3,026 venues.

Hitman‘s Bodyguard, as it moves into 3,377 theaters today, is expected to unseat New Line/Warner Bros’ Annabelle: Creation for No. 1 with $17.5M, compared with $15M per rival estimates. Lionsgate previewed Hitman’s Bodyguard at CinemaCon, but critics haven’t warmed to it with a 38% Rotten Tomatoes grade. In regards to comps based on Thursday night’s cash, Hitman is in the range of such recent male-skewing action titles Atomic Blonde ($1.5M, $18.3M opening) and The Dark Tower ($1.8M preview, $19.1M opening).

Bleecker Street

Logan Lucky is a wild card that stands on a 93% certified fresh grade. Soderbergh controlled the marketing and creative aspect of the P&A, which never really happens at any other film company, and he planned that most of that estimated $20M would be focused in the week leading up to opening — versus at the beginning, when the race car heist film came on to tracking. The director isn’t a big believer in tracking: it was originally estimated that his surprise male stripper hit Magic Mike would open to $17M, not $38M; in addition, we’re told he has always scratched his head at the major studios’ opulent spend when it comes to launching a movie. For these reasons, Logan Lucky‘s range on tracking is quite wide, with a $8M-$12M opening. If this $29M production — funded by foreign pre-sales — gets into the teens, it should be fine, I hear. Why a 3,000-plus break on Logan Lucky? I’m told the NASCAR facet of the PG-13 movie plays to the flyover states, plus the stellar cast of Daniel Craig, Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Hilary Swank and Riley Keough is an added pull.

Annabelle:Creation has been the No. 1 title every day this week and will end her seven days at $48.6M. Even though the horror sequel opened 6% behind its 2014 predecessor, the pic is now 6% ahead of that film.

We’ll have more updates later.