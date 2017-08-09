David Barrera (NYPD Blue) has signed on for a recurring role opposite Hugh Laurie in the second season of Hulu’s drama series Chance. The psychological thriller based on Kem Nunn’s novel focuses on Dr. Eldon Chance (Laurie), a San Francisco-based forensic neuropsychiatrist who reluctantly gets sucked into a violent and dangerous world of mistaken identity, police corruption and mental illness. Barrera will play Sid Velerio, a weary police detective in charge of an investigation into a body dump on the headlands. Barrera recurred as Dr. Victor Carreras on NYPD Blue and most recently guest-starred on Criminal Minds and Shut Eye. He’s repped by BRS/Gage and DiSante Frank & Company.

Marwan Salama (American Crime) has booked a key recurring role opposite Holly Hunter and Tim Robbins in Here, Now (new title), Alan Ball’s upcoming drama series for HBO. Written by Ball, Here, Now is described as a tragicomic meditation on the complicated forces at work on us all in America today. Salama will play Navid. Details of the role are being kept under wraps. Salama can be seen in Shondaland’s new series For The People and recently guest-starred on American Crime, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and Amazon’s Just Add Magic. He’s repped by Industry Entertainment, Abrams Artists Agency and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.

