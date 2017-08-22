International sales, production and financing company Celluloid Dreams has hired former Mongrel Media and eOne exec Charlotte Mickie as VP as it gears up for the Toronto International Film Festival.

Mickie’s first acquisition for sales on behalf of Celluloid is 1%, director Stephen McCallum’s Aussie feature about brotherhood, loyalty and betrayal in the primal underworld of outlaw biker gangs that will have its world premiere at Toronto next month. The company is handling international rights to the crime thriller and will launch sales at TIFF. UTA is co-repping U.S. rights. Written by Matt Nable and produced by Jamie Hilton and Michael Pontin of See Pictures, the film stars Ryan Corr, Abbey Lee, Simone Kessell, Josh McConville, Nable and Aaron Pederson.

“The movie is Shakespearean in its themes and structure,” Mickie said, “presenting a supremely compelling picture of a culture existing outside the boundaries of conventional society. These people are the 1%, the outliers with their own often deadly code. Stephen McCallum and Matt Nable have given these vivid characters their full humanity, creating an extraordinary world.”

The veteran sales agent’s most recently was President of International Sales at Mongrel Media, a division she launched in 2014. Mickie also was EVP of eOne Films International, which she joined in 2008 after it acquired Maximum Films, where she was both a Managing Director and a partner.

“I’m thrilled to welcome back Charlotte Mickie at a key strategic moment in the development of my company,” said Celluloid Dreams founder and president Hengameh Panahi. “I very much valued our years together, and I appreciate her shrewd business sense, and her flair for identifying the sales potential in works by new filmmakers such as Jennifer Kent, Benh Zeiltin, Julia Lleigh and David Michôd. Above all, we have so much fun working together, caring for our movies and our talented artists.”