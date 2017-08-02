It was a pretty slow Tuesday on most of the Big 4 last night but a little lady with a big voice and a superstar’s name was clear proof that America’s Got Talent (2.7/12) – literally and figuratively.

On a competitive and trimming night on AGT, nine-year-old Celine Tam earned the NBC show’s Golden Buzzer from guest judge Laverne Cox as she belted out the much covered and Michael Bolton co-penned “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You.” Before she started, the fan fave told the judges and the crowd that “I’m going to be singing a song for my little sister.” Celine added of her relationship with little Dion (seriously that’s her name) “we’re sisters and we’re best friends.”

Best was also a term that could be applied to Tuesday’s AGT with demo and viewership raises. Up a tenth from its July 25 show and therefore matching an 18-49 season high, AGT also inched up to a season high in total viewers with 13.12 million watching last night.

With CBS, FOX and the CW in encores and ABC’s only original of the night being 10 PM’s Somewhere Between (0.4/2), NBC easily won Tuesday with a 2.4/10 rating and an audience of 11.20 million. The win comes a little sweeter because World Of Dance (1.8/8) also had a good night with a 13% demo uptick over an also repeat-heavy last week.

As for ABC’s new drama, Somewhere Between is matching its fast affiliate result of July 25, which went down a tenth in the final numbers.