Following the Season 3 pickup of Match Game this morning, ABC has renewed two more members of its‘Fun & Games’ block of classic game show revivals,Celebrity Family Feud and The $100,000 Pyramid. Feud has been ordered for a fourth season, Pyramid for a third. The announcement was made by ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey at the top of ABC’s TCA executive session.

Celebrity Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey, was a breakout hit when it debuted in summer 2015. It fueled ABC’s current interest in known game show titles and led to the pick up of a slew of other ones, starting with Pyramid and Match Game. Celebrity Family Feud continues to be the highest rated of the bunch by a mile and ranks as the most watched ABC program this summer and second highest rated in adults 18-49 only behind The Bachelorette.

There is no renewal decision yet on ABC’s new unscripted entries, two revivals, The Gong Show, and Battle Of the Networks Stars, which debuted this summer to so-so ratings, the low rated Boy Band, as well as ABC’s new breakout, the new Steve Harvey-hosted reality series Funderdome, which ranks as ABC’s third highest rated and most watched show of the the summer behind The Bachelorette/Celebrity Family Feud, edging Pyramid.

During the TCA session, Dungey gave special props to Gong Show and made a plug for an upcoming special episode featuring exec producer Will Arnett, Jack Black and Jennifer Aniston as judges.

Hosted by Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan, which provides some corporate synergy, The $100,000 Pyramid is #1 in its 10 PM time slot on Sundays this summer and retains 100% of its lead-in among Adults 18-49. It is produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and is executive produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz and Vin Rubino.

Celebrity Family Feud is produced by FremantleMedia North America. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.