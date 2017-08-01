Subscribers to CBS All Access will soon be able to access a service that probably should have been part of the package from Day One: CBSN, the broadcast company’s 24/7 live, ad-supported streaming news platform.

The company says this morning that CBSN will be available to All Access customers via computers on Thursday, and on connected TV platforms and mobile devices this fall. All Access costs about $6 a month with ads, or $10 without most of them.

The announcement especially makes sense since the company adds this morning that it will “soon” offer CBSN to subscribers of fuboTV, the sports oriented subscription video on demand service.

That will be the first time CBSN appears on a multichannel video distribution service, erasing some of the distinction between the streamed offering and traditional cable news channels.

It’s now accessible at CBSNews.com and on CBS News’ mobile and connected TV apps.

The addition of CBSN to All Access “adds tremendous value for our subscribers, giving them the ability to tune into the latest breaking news and in-depth reporting all within one streaming experience,” CBS Chief Digital Officer Jim Lanzone says.

CBS introduced CBSN in late 2014.

CBS All Access is available online at CBS.com, on mobile devices via the CBS App for iOS, Android and Windows 10, and on Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Fire TV.