This is a very timely project in light of the current nuclear standoff between the U.S. and North Korea. In one of its first major buys for next season, CBS has put in development Trident, a drama from writer David Wilkox and Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout (Star Trek: Discovery).

Written by Wilcox, Trident centers on a mysterious death aboard an American nuclear submarine which tests the mettle of the crew, the White House, the Pentagon and the CIA, and causes a crisis that threatens to expose a conspiracy that could trigger World War III. Also, it strains the already complex and fragile relationship between a tough, talented recent graduate of submarine school and her father, the sub’s capable but untested executive officer who’s suddenly thrust into a leadership role.

Wilcox executive produces with Secret Hideout’s Kurtzman and Heather Kadin. CBS Television Studios, where Secret Hideout is based, is the studio.