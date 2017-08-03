CBS just joined the pack of TV providers making big changes in their ad sales teams as the business becomes more competitive, and potentially challenging.

Ad sales chief Jo Ann Ross was promoted to President and Chief Advertising Officer for the corporation.

Former Facebook head of U.S., Global Marketing Solutions David Lawenda moves to CBS as EVP of Digital Sales and Sales Strategy, reporting to Ross.

And former Chief Revenue Officer for CBS Interactive, Dave Morris, becomes EVP for Advanced Advertising and Client Partnerships. He’ll work with Lawenda and also report to Ross.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to grow CBS’ advertising revenue by working with clients to realize value from every impression across all platforms,” CEO Les Moonves says. “This new structure, headed by the incomparable Jo Ann Ross, is the most advantageous way to achieve that goal. I am also pleased to have David Lawenda join the best ad sales team in the business to help accelerate our multiplatform sales effort with his remarkable linear and digital experience. This is the right team and the right structure to position CBS for maximum growth as viewer habits continue to change.”

With her promotion, Ross will continue to oversee the Network sales team.

Lawenda will oversee CBS’ digital advertising sales business and multiplatform sales strategy. That includes sales and marketing for CBS Interactive, CBS Digital Media, and CNET Media Group’s Global Advertising Sales and Marketing.

In addition to his work at Facebook, Lawenda helped to build Instagram and was President of Advertising Sales and Marketing at Univision.

Morris joined CNET Networks in 2007, just before CBS bought it. He had previously worked at Time Inc where he was president and publisher of Entertainment Weekly, and publisher Sports Illustrated.

The changes make “the best and most respected sales team in the business..even stronger,” Ross says. “Combining these two world class teams will lead to a faster and more effective way for us to do business with our clients. I am particularly pleased with what David brings to CBS, including his intimate knowledge of how the digital marketplace works, his relationships and his experience working on all sides of the business. I also look forward to continuing to work closely with Dave in his new role. We expect a seamless transition, and together we expect an even greater momentum using the advances in data and measurement to help our clients target audiences across all CBS channels, linear and digital.”

The changes at CBS follow recent high level changes at ABC, AMC Networks, Discovery Communications, Fox Networks Group, and Univision.