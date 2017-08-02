CBS News Radio will team with Skyview Networks in an exclusive multi-year agreement for distribution, inventory management and sales effective Jan. 1, 2018. The deal, announced today by David Rhodes, President of CBS News, arrives with the expiration of the current distribution agreement with Westwood One.

“CBS News Radio will continue to provide the best original news reporting while also delivering individual service directly to affiliates to assure that our partners succeed in today’s changing marketplace,” Rhodes said. The pact, CBS News said in a statement, “will enable CBS News Radio to further strengthen its direct relationship with its prominent family of affiliated stations and control its affiliate relations, marketing, sales, distribution and best-in-class technology in-house.”

Skyview Networks

“We are proud to forge a new partnership with CBS News Radio,” said Ken Thiele, President of Skyview Networks. “This agreement powers CBS News Radio on sales and broadcast distribution operations to provide the finest and most accessible experience for affiliates, listeners and advertisers.”

Charles Pavlounis, Chief Financial Officer for CBS News, said that Westwood One “has been a fantastic partner for many years, and we thank everyone there for their dedication to CBS News Radio. These changes will assure our 30 million weekly listeners that they will continue to get the highest level of quality journalism they are accustomed to, while also providing for new opportunities for growth.”