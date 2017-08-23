Quantico creator Josh Safran has lined up his next series project — a legal drama at CBS. Safran has teamed on the untitled project with Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, which will co-produce with CBS TV Studios.

Written by Safran, the drama centers on a high-powered corporate attorney who joins the Texas legal team defending her wealthy estranged husband after he is arrested for the decades-old unsolved murder of his first wife.

Safran is executive producing with Kapital Entertainment’s Kaplan and Dana Honor.

Safran is coming off a two-season stint as executive producer/showrunner of ABC/ABC Studios’ Quantico, which he created. The FBI terrorism drama starring Priyanka Chopra was renewed for a third season with Safran as a consultant.

Safran, who also is a playwright, previously served as executive producer/showrunner on the CW’s Gossip Girl and NBC’s Smash. He is repped by UTA and attorneys PJ Shapiro & Pam Black.

Kapital Entertainment recently sold two projects with writer D.J. Nash, dramedy A Million Little Things, which received a put pilot commitment at ABC, and multi-camera comedy My Other Life In Brooklyn to CBS. At CBS, the company has three comedy series, the returning Life In Pieces and the upcoming 9JKL and Me, Myself & I.