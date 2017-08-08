During Lionsgate’s earnings call this afternoon, CEO Jon Feltheimer announced that the studio renewed its theatrical distribution agreement with CBS Films for another 3 years.

Last year CBS handled Oscar best picture nominee Hell Or High Water, which owned the August specialty space with $27M. CBS also had the microbudget kid pic Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life ($20M) and the holiday release Patriots Day, which ultimately cleared $50.5M at the global B.O. The next CBS Films release is the feature take on Vince Flynn’s novel American Assassin starring Dylan O’Brien on Sept. 15. CBS also has the supernatural horror film Winchester starring Helen Mirren on Feb 23, 2018, which tells the story of the firearm heiress who constructed a 160-room house that would keep evil souls, who were killed by the notable rifle, at bay.

Also on today’s call, Lionsgate confirmed the John Wick spinoff The Ballerina about a female assassin. Basil Iwanyk, whose Thunder Road label produced the John Wick series, is also behind Ballerina.