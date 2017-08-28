CBS has put in development drama series Family Business from a duo of CBS veterans. The project hails from one of the most prolific CBS drama creators, Barbara Hall, and long-time CBS executive Glenn Geller, who exited his post as the network’s entertainment president in May to segue to a producing deal with CBS TV Studios. This is his first CBS sale.

Written by Hall, Family Business is a multi-generational CIA spy family show told through the eyes of its youngest generation: three adult siblings — who all struggle with rivalry, secrets, and making their mark in the Intelligence Community.

Hall and Geller executive produce through CBS TV Studios where both are based.

Hall is the creator/executive producer of CBS/CBS TV Studios’ drama series Madam Secretary, which is heading into its fourth season. Before that Hall created two other drama series for CBS, the long-running Judging Amy and Joan of Arcadia.

Geller, who joined CBS in 2001, worked with Hall on all three series in his various roles as current executive at the network, CBS Studios and both as well as his stint as entertainment president

Hall is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Ziffren. Geller is with WME.