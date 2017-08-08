CBS Television Distribution has acquired the massive library of Judge Judy from creator and star Judith Sheindlin. In addition, both sides have agreed to extend the current production deal for an additional season, through 2020-2021, which will mark Judge Judy’s 25th season.

The agreement provides CTD with rights to over 5,200 hours of current and library programs, as well as several more seasons of future episodes of the top-rated daytime franchise. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sheindlin acquired the rights to the library in her most recent contract renewal. She tried shopping the rights, and now the studio is buying them back.

The nationally cleared strip has been the top-rated program in first-run syndication for the past eight seasons and the highest-rated court show for 21 straight years. Judge Judy averages more than 10 million viewers per day. The show airs throughout North America and in major markets around the world.

“Judge Judy Sheindlin is one of the all-time great stars in the history of daytime television. She’s been a part of the CBS family for over two decades and we wanted it to stay that way by acquiring her incredible library of episodes,” said Paul Franklin, President of CTD. “We also want to thank Lisbeth Barron for her diligent work on this agreement. Finally, we’re grateful that Judy has been such an amazing collaborator – allowing us to retain her library so that CTD’s station partners will continue to benefit from this amazingly successful relationship.”

“I’m overjoyed that CBS will continue to shepherd my program and be the custodian of the library,” said Sheindlin. “They are the gold standard in television, and I’m fortunate to be in business with such talented people.”

Lisbeth R. Barron, Chairman and CEO, Barron International Group, LLC acted as exclusive strategic and financial advisor to Judge Sheindlin on the transaction.